Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 12:44 PM ETAlnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.26 (+21.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $233.62M (+42.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALNY has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.