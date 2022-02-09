Western Union Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETThe Western Union Company (WU)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Western Union (NYSE:WU) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 10, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.52 (+15.6% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.29B (+1.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WU has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.