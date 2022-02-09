Huntington Ingalls Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 12:44 PM ETHuntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Huntington Ingalls (NYSE:HII) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.97 (-31.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.66B (-3.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HII has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.