Moody's Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 12:45 PM ETMoody's Corporation (MCO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Moody's (NYSE:MCO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.39 (+25.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.51B (+17.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MCO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.