Kimco Realty Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 12:45 PM ETKimco Realty Corporation (KIM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, before market open.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.17 (-45.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $375.81M (+39.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, KIM has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.