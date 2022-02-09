PBF Energy Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 12:47 PM ETPBF Energy Inc. (PBF)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (+114.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.15B (+95.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PBF has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.