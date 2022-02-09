Tapestry FQ2 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 12:48 PM ETTapestry, Inc. (TPR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.19 (+3.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.99B (+17.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TPR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 1 downward.