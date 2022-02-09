Avalara Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETAvalara, Inc. (AVLR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 10, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.07 (vs. $0.09 in the year-ago period) and the consensus revenue estimate is $184.37M (+27.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AVLR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- SA contributor Cestrian Capital Research recently wrote "Avalara Q4 Earnings Preview: Will The Report Change The Story?", rating the stock Buy.