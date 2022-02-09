ArcelorMittal S.A. Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 12:50 PM ETArcelorMittal S.A. (MT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.48 (+248.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $19.98B (+40.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.