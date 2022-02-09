Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced on Wednesday a new set of Open App Store Principles that will work on the Microsoft Store on Windows and the next version of marketplaces the company has for games.

In a blog post, Microsoft's President and Vice Chair Brad Smith said the principles were developed "in part to address Microsoft's growing role and responsibility as we start the process of seeking regulatory approval in capitals around the world for our acquisition of Activision Blizzard."

Microsoft shares gained nearly 1.5% to $308.66 in mid-day trading on Wednesday.

In addition, Microsoft said it intends to keep "Call of Duty" and "other popular" Activision Blizzard titles on Sony (NYSE:SONY) PlayStation beyond existing agreements and said it was interested in "taking similar steps to support Nintendo’s (OTCPK:NTDOY) successful platform."

Last month, Microsoft announced its intention to acquire Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), which makes popular video games such as "Call of Duty," for nearly $69 billion, its largest acquisition ever.

As part of the new principles, Microsoft said all developers would have access to its app store "as long as they meet reasonable and transparent standards for quality and safety."

In addition, Satya Nadella-led Microsoft said it would not require developers to use its payment system to process in-app payments, in stark contrast to what Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has done with its own app store.

Microsoft also explained that it would not prevent developers from communicating directly with customers via their apps for what it coined "legitimate business purposes, such as pricing terms and product or service offerings."

Earlier this month, Credit Suisse named Microsoft as one of its highest conviction stock picks.