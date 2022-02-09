REGENXBIO posts early data from Phase I/II trial for RGX-111 in Mucopolysaccharidosis

Announcing initial data from its Phase I/II trial for RGX-111 in severe Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I (MPS I), REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) suggested there was systemic and CNS biomarker activity following the gene therapy.

The findings were presented at the 18th Annual WORLDSymposium.

MPS I is a genetic disorder caused by a defective gene that encodes human α-l-iduronidase (IDUA). RGX-111 is designed as a one-time gene therapy to deliver the gene via an AAV9 vector.

The safety data as of Dec. 20 indicate that the five patients enrolled in Phase I/II clinical trial well-tolerated RGX-111 with no drug-related serious adverse events (SAEs). The post-administration follow-up period stood at 3 – 56 weeks.

A similar safety profile was seen for one patient in a single-patient Investigational New Drug (IND) application of RGX-111, whose post-administration follow-up period reached 87 weeks.

In Phase I/II trial as well as single-patient IND, there was a decline in heparan sulfate (HS) — a key biomarker of IDUA enzyme activity — in the cerebrospinal (CSF) fluid from the baseline.

Meanwhile, in patients with elevated I0S6 in plasma, there was a decline in the key biomarker level in Phase I/II trial and the single-patient IND.

“We are encouraged to see that RGX-111 has been well-tolerated with emerging evidence of CNS biomarker activity and improvements in neurodevelopmental function,” Chief Medical Officer of REGENXBIO, Steve Pakola said.

"We plan to enroll additional patients in Phase I/II trial and look forward to providing additional updates."

Read more on a patent battle between Regenxbio (RGNX) and Novartis (NYSE:NVS) on Zolgensma, an FDA-approved gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy.

