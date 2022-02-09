Herc Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 12:52 PM ETHerc Holdings Inc. (HRI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Herc (NYSE:HRI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.42 (+79.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $582.74M (+12.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HRI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.