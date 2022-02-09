Insperity Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETInsperity, Inc. (NSP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Insperity (NYSE:NSP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.74 (+51.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.24B (+17.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NSP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.