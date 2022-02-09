Republic Services Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Feb. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETRepublic Services, Inc. (RSG)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 10, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is $1.01 (+1% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $2.87B (+11.7% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, RSG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.
  • Earlier this week, SA contributor Passive Income Pursuit wrote with a Hold rating, "Republic Services: Defensive Business At A Reasonable Price".
