Interpublic Group of Companies Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 12:53 PM ETThe Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 (-5.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.51B (+10.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IPG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.