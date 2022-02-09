Euronet Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 12:54 PM ETEuronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Euronet (NASDAQ:EEFT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.31 (+18.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $809.35M (+14.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EEFT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.