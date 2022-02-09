DexCom Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETDexCom, Inc. (DXCM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.85 (-6.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $698.66M (+22.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DXCM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward.