BlackLine Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETBlackLine, Inc. (BL)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 10, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.10 (-52.4% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $113.55M (+18.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.
- Last month, SA contributor Gary Alexander wrote "BlackLine: A Stock To Double Down On In A Correction", rating the stock Buy.