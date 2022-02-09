Brookfield Asset Management Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 1:07 PM ETBrookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.48 (-135.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.94B (-65.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BAM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.