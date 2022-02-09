Qualys Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETQualys, Inc. (QLYS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 10, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.80 (+12.7% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $108.47M (+14.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, QLYS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.