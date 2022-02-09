Expedia Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETExpedia Group, Inc. (EXPE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (+124.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.3B (+150.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EXPE has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward.