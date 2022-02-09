Upwork Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 1:01 PM ETUpwork Inc. (UPWK)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (-183.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $131.79M (+24.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UPWK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.