Zendesk Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 1:02 PM ETZendesk, Inc. (ZEN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (+63.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $369.81M (+30.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ZEN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.