FirstEnergy Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETFirstEnergy Corp. (FE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (+62.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.79B (+11.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.