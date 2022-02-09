Brighthouse Financial Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 1:04 PM ETBrighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.52 (+16.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.2B (+1.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BHF has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.