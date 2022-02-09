Group 1 Automotive Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 1:04 PM ETGroup 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $9.05 (+59.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.47B (+16.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GPI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.