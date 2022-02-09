Kellogg Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 1:06 PM ETKellogg Company (K)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Kellogg (NYSE:K) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.79 (-8.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.39B (-2.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, K has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward.