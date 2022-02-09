Hot Stocks: ENPH drives solar rally; CCJ rises on earnings; TCS plunges; XPEV rallies

Solar stocks represented a hot sector in Wednesday's midday action, bolstered by stellar results and guidance from Enphase (NASDAQ:ENPH). SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) both climbed as well.

Solar wasn't the only alternative energy source represented among the list of intraday winners. Electric vehicle and uranium players also saw buying action.

In the EV space, China's XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) got a boost from details surrounding its dual listing in Hong Kong. Meanwhile, uranium producer Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) posted a double-digit percentage gain on earnings news.

Looking at one of the day's standout decliners, quarterly results put pressure on The Container Store (NYSE:TCS). The company beat expectations with its latest financial figures, but investors focused on signs that inflation is taking its toll on the firm's operations.

Gainers

Better-than-expected earnings sparked a massive buying spree in Enphase (ENPH), which climbed nearly 12% in midday trading. The company beat expectations with its Q4 results, including Street-topping results for both earnings and revenue. The firm also provided a strong Q1 revenue forecast.

Bolstered by ENPH's results, other solar-related stocks received a lift. SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) rose 7% in intraday action, while Sunrun (RUN) climbed 6%.

In another earnings story, Cameco (CCJ) reported a quarterly profit that easily topped expectations. At the same time, the Canada-based uranium producer raised its dividend by 50% and announced that it would restart a mine at its McArthur River location, which will contribute to a 25% increase in annual capacity.

Following the quarterly results, CCJ climbed nearly 14% in intraday action.

Meanwhile, China-based electric vehicle maker XPeng (XPEV) represented another midday winner. Shares advanced more than 9% on details of its dual listing. The company reported that investors in mainland China can access its shares through the Hong Kong exchange, solidifying its dual-listing status in both U.S. and Hong Kong markets.

Decliner

Weighed down by the impact of inflation, The Container Store (TCS) suffered an investor exodus on Wednesday. By midday trading, the stock had plummeted 19% and recorded a fresh intraday 52-week low.

The company beat expectations with its earnings and revenue. But investors worried about statistics related to inflation. TCS's margins were squeezed by higher freight and commodity prices.

Looking for more of the day's best- and worst-performing stocks? Head over to SA's On The Move section.