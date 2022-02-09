Doximity up 23% following quarterly beat and strong 2022 guidance

Doximity, Inc. (DOCS)

  • Doximity (DOCS +22.8%) shares are soaring today after its fiscal Q3 2022 results yesterday after the bell beat on the top and bottom lines and it issues strong 2022 guidance.
  • Revenue for the quarter surged ~67% year over year, while GAAP net income more than tripled from the previous year’s quarter to $55.6M.
  • Despite the strong results, several Street firms lowered their price target on Doximity shares.
  • Needham's price target is now $70, from $90 (~41% upside based on yesterday's close); Canaccord lowered its target to $65 from $75 (~30% upside), and Raymond James cut its target from $80 to $60 (~20% upside).
  • Read why Seeking Alpha Michael Wiggins De Oliveira argues that Doximity is a hold.
