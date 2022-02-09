Deere (DE +1.2%) shares have climbed 7% over the past two sessions since farm equipment peer Agco (AGCO +2.9%) routed expectations for Q4 earnings and issued strong guidance for 2022.

Agco said supply chain pressures will persist this year, but strong demand from farmers should still allow growth in sales, profit margins and earnings; the company expects $11.50 in 2022 EPS on $12.3B in revenues, well above Wall Street consensus of $10.58 EPS and $11.9B in sales.

Agricultural chemicals company FMC (FMC +5.6%) also beat Q4 earnings and revenue estimates, and said it will raise prices to offset inflation.

Separately, Deere announced Tuesday that it acquired majority ownership of Austrian battery technology company Kreisel Electric; financial terms were not disclosed.

Deere said it will be able to efficiently design vehicles and powertrains around Kreisel Electric's technology.

Deere shares have rallied 13% YTD and 23% during the past year.