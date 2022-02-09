Textainer Group Holdings Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETTextainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.39 (+71.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $207.82M (+28.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TGH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.