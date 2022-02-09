Flowers Foods Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETFlowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (-21.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $991.12M (-2.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FLO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.