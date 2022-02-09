Rumble SPAC plunges after report that Joe Rogan rejects $100M offer
- Rumble SPAC CF Acquisition VI (NASDAQ:CFVI), which agreed in December to take YouTube competitor Rumble public, plunged 16% after a report that Joe Rogan doesn't plan to exit his Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) contract after he was offered a $100M contract from Rumble.
- Rogan said he didn't plan to leave Spotify when questioned at a stand-up performance in Austin, Texas, according to a Hollywood Reporter account of the event. Spotify shares rose 4.5%.
- “No, Spotify has hung in with me, inexplicably, let’s see what happens," Rogan said, according to Hollywood Reporter.
- CFVI shares are paring some of recent gains this week, up 28% through Tuesday, after the Rumble chief executive officer publicly offered Rogan a $100M contract over four years to move his show to the video platform. Rogan’s podcast is currently carried by Spotify.
- The news came as Rogan has been a hot topic in recent weeks after some artists, including Neil Young, pulled their music catalogs from Spotify due to Rogan's comments about Covid-19 and after weekend reports that some Rogan episodes on Spotify were removed after use of racial slurs. Rogan signed a reported $100M contract in 2020 at Spotify.
- CFVI announced in December that it planned to take Rumble public through a merger deal that valued the video platform at $2.1B. The merger is expected to close in the second quarter.
- Rumble’s stock rallied in December after it announced that it had signed a deal with former President Trump’s new social media platform TRUTH Social, which is being taken public by Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC).
