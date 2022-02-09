Monolithic Power Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETMonolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.88 (+43.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $321.77M (+38.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MPWR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.