European interest rates may need to be raised by year-end: Bundesbank's Nagel
Feb. 09, 2022 1:15 PM ETIEUR, FXEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said the European Central Bank may need to raise rates by the end of 2022, a move that ECB President Christine Lagarde is in no rush to do. The economic costs of waiting too long would be significant, he said in an interview with Die Zeit, the German weekly newspaper.
- "You see, if we act later we would have to raise interest rates more substantially and at a faster pace. Financial markets would then respond with greater volatility," he said.
- Much will depend on forecasts for economic growth and inflation that the ECB staff will present at the ECB Governing Council's monetary policy meeting in March. "If the picture remains unchanged in March, I will be in favor of normalizing monetary policy," he said.
- First, though, the central bank will need to end its net asset purchases over the rest of 2022. "Then interest rates could be raised before this year is over," said Nagel, who is also a member of the ECB's Governing Council.
- High inflation in the euro area and Germany is cause for concern, he explained. Bundesbank experts think that average inflation in Germany for 2022 can be significantly above 4%. And while the German central bank's economists expect some decline in H2 2022, it's still likely to stay elevated.
- There are signs that the rise energy prices, which account for about half of the current inflation, may be more persistent and would affect prices of other goods and services, he said.
- With the economy recovering and labor markets looking good, "That's an encouraging picture," Nagel said in the interview. "That is why monetary policy can become less accommodative."
- Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXE) rise 0.1% in midafternoon trading (New York time); iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) gains 1.5%.
- On Monday, Lagarde discussed the reasons why she expects inflation to subside to the ECB's 2% target over the medium term.