Bio-Rad Labs Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETBio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Bio-Rad Labs (NYSE:BIO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.87 (-28.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $731.94M (-7.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BIO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.