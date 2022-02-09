Tufin Software Technologies Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 1:16 PM ETTufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (-133.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $34.38M (+10.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TUFN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.