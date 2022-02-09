Yelp Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETYelp Inc. (YELP)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Yelp (NYSE:YELP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 10, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.52 and the consensus revenue estimate is $272.1M (+16.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, YELP has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.
- SA contributor BOOX Research last month wrote "Yelp: Bullish Into A Potentially Breakout Year For Earnings", rating the stock Buy.