Mohawk Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETMohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Mohawk (NYSE:MHK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.86 (-19.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.72B (+3.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MHK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.