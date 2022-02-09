Terex Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETTerex Corporation (TEX)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Terex (NYSE:TEX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (+161.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $952.9M (+21.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TEX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.