Carlisle Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETCarlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Carlisle (NYSE:CSL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.67 (+79.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.29B (+21.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CSL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.