Lantronix FQ2 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETLantronix, Inc. (LTRX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (+166.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $28.96M (+74.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LTRX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.