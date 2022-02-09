PBF Logistics Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
- PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (+30.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $89.02M (-0.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PBFX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 1 downward.