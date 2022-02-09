First American Financial Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 1:26 PM ETFirst American Financial Corporation (FAF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.82 (-13.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.05B (-4.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FAF has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.