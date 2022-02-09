Radware falls 6% despite EPS and revenue beat

Radware reported Q4 earnings beating estimates on top and bottom line.

Revenue of $76.6M, up 11% Y/Y Americas revenue was $31.2M, up 14%. Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) region revenue was $29.7M, up 23%. Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) revenue was $15.7M, down 10%.

Non-GAAP operating income of $11 million, an increase of 21% year-over-year.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term bank deposits and marketable securities of $465.8 million.

In Q4, the Company took advantage of a special program by the Israeli Tax Authority that allowed companies to release “trapped profits” at a discounted tax rate. As a result, the Company reported a GAAP tax expense of $10M. As per the non-GAAP results, The total tax amount related to the release of the “trapped profits” was $8.2 million.

We executed well, achieving double digit revenue growth each quarter and for the full year, and record revenue for Q4 and 2021. We also grew our subscription business to more than 30% of total revenue, achieved healthy operating income and earnings per share, and generated record cash flow from operations,” said Roy Zisapel, president and CEO, Radware.

Press Release, Transcript