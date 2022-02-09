Pixelworks Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETPixelworks, Inc. (PXLW)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (+54.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $16.47M (+70.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PXLW has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.