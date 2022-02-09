Will Coca-Cola Q4 Earnings be supported by an reopening economy driving outdoor sales?
Feb. 09, 2022 2:16 PM ETThe Coca-Cola Company (KO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (-12.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.93B (+3.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- Ahead of its earnings, UBS reaffirmed its Buy rating on the stock as it is constructive on the beverage giant's ability to use its pricing power in the inflationary backdrop.
- In mid-January, Molson Coors Beverage and Coca-Cola expanded exclusive arrangement for developing and commercializing a brand of full-flavor alcohol beverages inspired by the Simply juice brand while in early January, Constellation Brands partnered to launch Coca-Cola's beverage alcohol.
- Comparative to Pepsi, Coke sells more on-the-go beverages than Pepsi does in places like restaurants, concerts, sporting events, and convenience stores; the pandemic transition is lifting these channels and giving the niche a brighter outlook that should extend into 2022.
- However, with the onset of Omicron investors will be keen to see what impact dpes it have on Q4 earnings and its outlook for upcoming year.
- SA Contributor Karlsson & Partners recently analyzed how pandemics and megatrends will impact Coco-Cola valuation in the long run; it assigns a Sell rating to the stock.
- With a 6-month gain of 9.5%, the stock is currently trading very close to its 52-week high level and Wall Street Analysts and SA Author's rating stands at Buy.