Mettler Toledo Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETMettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Mettler Toledo (NYSE:MTD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $10.11 (+9.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.02B (+8.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MTD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.