The Treasury Department kept its eyes focused on the U.S. alcohol market on Wednesday by outlining in a new report some reforms it thinks could boost competition. There was also a subtle warning that the government may oppose consolidation efforts within the industry.

As part of its sector review, the Treasury Department also outlined why it believes U.S. states should weigh the potentially anti-competitive impact of certain regulations and franchise rules for small producers.

The backdrop: While thousands of new beer, wine and spirits players have entered the $250B U.S. alcohol market with new breweries, wineries and distilleries over the past decade - what is being called "exclusionary behavior" by large producers, distributors and retailers has kept growth efforts difficult for the new entrants. In the beer market, Anheuser-Busch and Molson Coors still account for ~65% of all sales in the U.S., which the Treasury report links to higher prices for consumers.

"American consumers, small business owners, entrepreneurs, and workers should not have to suffer under the thumb of a highly concentrated beer industry," said Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kante.

Alcohol-related stocks: Splash Beverage (SBEV +3.9%), Molson Coors (TAP +1.7%), Boston Beer Company (SAM +1.2%), Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD -0.5%), Vintage Wine Estates (VWE +3.6%), Winc (WBEV +3.5%), Fresh Vine Wine (VINE), Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA +1.7%), Constellation Brands (STZ +0.9%), Brown-Forman (BF.A +0.6%), Diageo (DEO +0.9%), Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY -0.0%) and Carlsberg (OTCPK:CABGY +1.0%).

