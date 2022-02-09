NorthWestern FY 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETNorthWestern Corporation (NWE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) is scheduled to announce FY earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.98 (-70.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.32B (+10.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NWE has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.